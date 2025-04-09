Mary Kom SPLITS from Husband After 20 Years, Report Claims She’s Dating Fellow Boxer’s Spouse

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom has reportedly separated from her husband Karung Onkholer after two decades of marriage. According to the report, tensions arose following Karung's failed attempt in the Manipur Assembly elections. Mary, 42, has shifted to Faridabad with her children, while Karung is currently staying in Delhi. The report also claims that Mary is now in a relationship with the husband of another boxer. The couple had tied the knot in 2005.