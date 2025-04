KL Rahul once again proved his class as he powered Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. Playing at RCB’s home ground, KL’s unbeaten 93* anchored a smooth chase of 164 after RCB posted 163/7. Despite decent knocks from Phil Salt and Tim David, RCB’s bowling lacked bite. Delhi looks strong in the tournament, while RCB struggles to find rhythm at home.