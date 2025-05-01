IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs PBKS: Chahal’s Hat-trick, Shreyas’ Finish Ends CSK’s IPL Journey
In a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash, Punjab Kings stunned Chennai Super Kings and knocked them out of the tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal changed the game with a sensational hat-trick in the 19th over. Earlier, Sam Curran's explosive 88 powered CSK to 190. But Shreyas Iyer’s calm finish led PBKS to a last-over win. Dhoni later blamed missed catches.
