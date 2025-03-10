IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final Highlights: India TRIUMPHS Over New Zealand!

In a gripping Champions Trophy final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to claim their third title. New Zealand set a target of 252 runs, bolstered by Daryl Mitchell's 63 and Michael Bracewell's unbeaten 53. India's spinners, notably Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, effectively contained the opposition. In response, India started strong with captain Rohit Sharma scoring 76 runs. Despite New Zealand's efforts, including a stunning catch by Glenn Phillips, India's depth saw them home, with KL Rahul (34*) and Jadeja (9*) sealing the win.