Alcaraz vs Djokovic Highlights | Carlos Wins AO Title | New King Rises in Melbourne

Alcaraz vs Djokovic Highlights
Carlos Alcaraz produced a fearless, high-octane performance to defeat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, marking a defining moment in men’s tennis. The Spaniard fought back from a set down to outlast the Serbian legend in four sets, sealing his first Australian Open title and underlining a powerful generational shift at the very top of the sport.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:35
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing