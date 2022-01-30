ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

Game 75 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw SC East Bengal (SCEB) go down to arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday, SCEB was handed a hear-breaking 1-3 defeat while it looked set for a draw. In the meantime, SCEB head coach Mario Rivera is still proud of his boys following the defeat.

Speaking following the loss, Rivera admitted that while he was disappointed, he was proud of his SCEB boys for the fighting spirit they displayed and nearly pulled off a win. He also disclosed his wish to end the match when SCEB took the initial lead. However, he applauded ATKMB for driving too fast and making a comeback, hardly giving any time for SCEB to adjust.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 75): KIYAN NASSIRI'S HAT-TRICK POWERS ATK MOHUN BAGAN PAST SC EAST BENGAL

"The positives are the attitude and the fight of our players. They followed the plan that we wanted. We had bad luck with the injury in the first half, but we have to be proud of our match, and we are ready to go for the next match and try to win," Rivera was quoted as saying during the post-match press conference. You can watch it entirely above.