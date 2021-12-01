  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    Dec 1, 2021, 12:40 PM IST

    There was no respite for SC East Bengal (SCEB) as it succumbed to yet another defeat, beaten 4-6 by Odisha FC (OFC) in Game 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Tuesday. With this loss, SCEB has fallen to tenth place in the points table, as it is winless in its opening three games.

    Meanwhile, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz vented his frustration at his side post defeat, slamming the quality of football his boys have played on the season so far. He was also bold enough to admit that his side does not possess the quality yet needed for an elite-level tournament like the ISL.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13) - Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4

    “For the moment, it is what it is. We don’t have enough quality to play these kinds of matches, mainly because we are losing the positions in the set pieces. Our job is working out with the squad and fixing it. At the moment, we don’t have enough quality to play matches in the Indian Super League,” he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.

