    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Dec 28, 2021, 2:07 PM IST

    It was an unexpected close encounter between NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC). Playing in Game 42 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday, both settled for a thrilling 3-3 draw. You can watch the match highlights above.

    The first half saw an intense start, with 14 attacks, including a save from both goalkeepers. In the 28th minute, Deshorn Brown gave NEUFC the lead following Imran Khan's through ball assist. However, four minutes later, Igor Angulo equalised through a Bipin Singh assist. After three more attempts, including a save from MCFC keeper Mohammad Nawaz, Bipin gave Mumbai the lead in the 39th, this time, via an assist from Angulo.

    The first half ended after an unsuccessful effort thereon, with MCFC leading 2-1. The second off began with a couple of attacks, including another save from Nawaz before Angulo doubled Mumbai's lead in the 51st through Ygor Catatau's assist. Three minutes later, Deshorn Brown scored the second for NEUFC in a solo effort, followed by nine unsuccessful attempts, including a save each.

    Nonetheless, in the 79th, Brown pulled off a stunning equaliser after Imran came up with the assist. Seven more efforts were made thereon, with both keepers coming up with a couple of saves. However, there were no more goals, as both sides were left with a point each. While MCFC stayed atop, NEUFC remained on ninth.

