ISL 2021-22: Schedule for second half announced, to run between January 10-March 5

The 2021-22 ISL is currently on. Meanwhile, the second half will be running between January 10 to March 5. The schedule for the second half has been announced. Check out.

It is becoming an enjoyable and competitive Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. While the tournament’s first half is nearly done, the second half would soon get underway. The second half schedule was announced on Tuesday, as it would be running between January 10 to March 5, held entirely in Goa across the three current venues (Fatorda, Bambolim and Vasco da Gama).

The opening half of the 2021-22 ISL has been highly competitive. Although defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) is set to enter Christmas as the top-ranked side, only eight points separate it from the bottom-placed SC East Bengal (SCEB). Also, with the transfer market opening in January, more firepowers are expected to be added by the teams. ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

“The final 11 rounds will begin January 10, 2022, and will be played over 55 days as the teams fight it out for the end of season silverware. This season’s Indian Super League has so far captivated the fans with high scoring games and high drama with many teams still being in contention to not only win the league but secure a place in the top 4 to go on to reach the final,” read the statement from ISL.