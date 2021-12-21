  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Schedule for second half announced, to run between January 10-March 5

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 5:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 2021-22 ISL is currently on. Meanwhile, the second half will be running between January 10 to March 5. The schedule for the second half has been announced. Check out.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Schedule for second half announced, to run between January 10-March 5-ayh

    It is becoming an enjoyable and competitive Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. While the tournament’s first half is nearly done, the second half would soon get underway. The second half schedule was announced on Tuesday, as it would be running between January 10 to March 5, held entirely in Goa across the three current venues (Fatorda, Bambolim and Vasco da Gama).

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Schedule for second half announced, to run between January 10-March 5-ayh

    The opening half of the 2021-22 ISL has been highly competitive. Although defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) is set to enter Christmas as the top-ranked side, only eight points separate it from the bottom-placed SC East Bengal (SCEB). Also, with the transfer market opening in January, more firepowers are expected to be added by the teams.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Schedule for second half announced, to run between January 10-March 5-ayh

    “The final 11 rounds will begin January 10, 2022, and will be played over 55 days as the teams fight it out for the end of season silverware. This season’s Indian Super League has so far captivated the fans with high scoring games and high drama with many teams still being in contention to not only win the league but secure a  place in the top 4 to go on to reach the final,” read the statement from ISL.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Schedule for second half announced, to run between January 10-March 5-ayh

    “The stage for Indian football’s oldest and grandest rivalry - the return leg of the Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal is set for Saturday, January 29 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. On the final night of the League phase, FC Goa welcomes Kerala Blasters FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, March 5. All 55 league games in the second half of the season are 7:30 PM kick-offs,” it added. Check out the full schedule of ISL 2021-22 second half here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL-ayh

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL

    2020-21: SC East Bengal ropes in Croatian defender Franjo Prce-ayh

    ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal ropes in Croatian defender Franjo Prce

    2021-22 fixtures announced, ATK Mohun Bagan squares off against Kerala Blasters on opening day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22 fixtures announced, ATK Mohun Bagan squares off against Kerala Blasters on opening day

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand Assembly passes Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021-dnm

    Jharkhand Assembly passes Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021

    Sara Ali Khan these knock knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits watch drb

    Sara Ali Khan’s these knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim will leave you in splits; watch

    Anti-Conversion Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly-ycb

    BREAKING: Anti-Conversion Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

    Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Shweta Tiwari flaunts washboard abs in yellow saree [PHOTOS]

    NEET PG 2021 counselling delay Doctors body FORDA seeks political intervention gcw

    NEET-PG 2021 counselling delay: Doctors' body FORDA seeks political intervention

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon