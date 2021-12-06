ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

It will be another thrilling match on the cards, as Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will be taking on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 20 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Monday. While ATKMB is placed fourth in the points table, JFC stays fifth.

Meanwhile, ATKMB is coming off a brutal 5-1 loss against defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC). On the same note, ATKMB head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is asserted that he and his boys are desperate to get back to the winning ways. At the same time, there is no time to keep looking for excuses besides affirming that the loss hasn't disturbed their strategies, as they are expecting tough competition from JFC.

"We have to continue with our philosophy, step by step in every match. I can't take one match's result into the next match because, in this league, you immediately play the next match in three days, so we have to bounce back, which I believe is a good thing," Habas said during the pre-match press conference, as you can watch above.