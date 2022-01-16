  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Jan 16, 2022, 1:16 PM IST
    As far as former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) is concerned, it has had an average season in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Although it is well on course for the playoffs, it will have to pull off consistent performances. In the meantime, CFC midfielder and skipper Anirudh Thapa has turned 24 years old on Saturday.

    Thapa celebrated his birthday and talked about the ongoing season and CFC's plans, besides talking about his skills when it comes to set-pieces and his overall captaincy duties. He focused on the fact that set-pieces are the most crucial part of football, as regardless of having a bad day on the field, scoring from set-pieces could be the ultimate saviour. Speaking on his captaincy, he asserted that every individual plays a significant role in the team, while he acts as an influencer for all.

    "I think whatever will happen or is happening is for the betterment of the team because the coach knows, and he has a style. We are working on it, and whatever happens, we will always give our best, and results will come," Thapa concluded. You can watch his entire interview above.

