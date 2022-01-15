ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 60): FC Goa holds fort against NorthEast United in a 1-1 draw

Game 60 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a brutal clash between FC Goa (FCG) and North East United FC (NEUFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa), it was a tough 1-1 draw, as none of the sides failed to gain the upper hand. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The first attack of the opening half came in the first minute, as Hernán put NEUFC ahead with a brilliant set-piece shot. It was followed by 14 more attempts, along with three saves, as NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu pulled off a couple while NEUFC's Deshorn Brown hit the bar in the 14th. In the 38th, Airam Cabrera drew the equaliser through his header from a corner cross assist by Alberto Noguera.

After a couple of more efforts, it was 1-1 at the half-time break. The following half was even more competitive, as 22 scoring chances were registered, with five saves, while Michu came up with four of them, as Goa attacked with all gun blazing. Nevertheless, no shot could find the back of the net, as they settled for a point each. While Goa is eighth, NEUFC is tenth.