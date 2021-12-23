  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Dec 23, 2021, 6:34 PM IST

    It will be interesting to see if SC East Bengal (SCEB) manages to get its opening win of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Thursday, in Game 39, it takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Athletics Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). In the meantime, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has blamed the decision-making for the club's poor outing so far.

    Diaz claimed responsibility for making poor calls during the game and even during training sessions. Besides, he also disclosed that there were differential circumstances within SCEB that affected the side and its performances. Nonetheless, he remained optimistic for its game against HFC and was moving in with the same mentality of winning at any cost.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38) - Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    "In the seven games that we have played, we’ve made several mistakes in a difficult way for training, and we’ve also conceded some silly goals. The decision making has not been up to the mark, and there’s a huge difference between playing in training and playing in an official match," he said during the post-match press conference. You can watch his complete PC above to check what he said.

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce