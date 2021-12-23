ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

It will be interesting to see if SC East Bengal (SCEB) manages to get its opening win of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Thursday, in Game 39, it takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Athletics Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). In the meantime, SCEB head coach Jose Manuel Diaz has blamed the decision-making for the club's poor outing so far.

Diaz claimed responsibility for making poor calls during the game and even during training sessions. Besides, he also disclosed that there were differential circumstances within SCEB that affected the side and its performances. Nonetheless, he remained optimistic for its game against HFC and was moving in with the same mentality of winning at any cost.

"In the seven games that we have played, we’ve made several mistakes in a difficult way for training, and we’ve also conceded some silly goals. The decision making has not been up to the mark, and there’s a huge difference between playing in training and playing in an official match," he said during the post-match press conference. You can watch his complete PC above to check what he said.