ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

Game 38 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday. It turned out to be a one-sided encounter from KBFC that thrashed CFC 3-0. You can watch all the match highlights above.

After the opening attack from KBFC, Jorge Pereyra handed the side the lead in the eighth minute, thanks to Lalthathanga Khawlhring's through ball assist. Seven more attempts were made thereon before Sahal Abdul Samad doubled it in the 37th. Three more efforts were made in the half, including a couple of saves from CFC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, as KBFC led 2-0 at half-time.

Nine attacks happened in the second half, including another save from Kaith. However, Adrián Luna tripled the lead in the 78th in a solo effort. After four more unsuccessful attempts, KBFC walked away with the three points at the full-time whistle. While KBFC rises to the third spot, CFC stays sixth.

"We did know that there are some excellent teams. But, of course, we didn't play well, and the opponent showed more confidence and outclassed us, especially after scoring three goals. But, I think we are the ones that didn't play well," said CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic after the game.