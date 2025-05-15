Nuclear Radiation Leak in Pakistan? Kirana Hills Mystery, Conspiracy Theories & The Truth

Kirana Hills, hidden in Pakistan’s Punjab province near Sargodha, has long been shrouded in secrecy-often dubbed ‘Pakistan’s Area 51.’ Recent events have thrust this mysterious site into the global spotlight after India’s Operation Sindoor, a series of retaliatory airstrikes targeting Pakistani military infrastructure. Social media exploded with rumors: Was Kirana Hills, believed to house underground nuclear tunnels and bunkers, hit by Indian missiles? Did a nuclear leak occur, and was a US nuclear emergency aircraft really spotted over Pakistan? 00:00 – India’s Response: Did We Strike Kirana Hills? Air Marshal’s cryptic statement fuels curiosity about Pakistan’s nuclear site. 02:00 – Inside Kirana Hills: History of a Secret Nuclear Site From radar stations to nuclear tunnels—what lies beneath the hills? 04:00 – Operation Sindhu: Airstrikes Near Kirana Hills Sargodha Airfield struck—just 18 km from the nuclear storage site. 06:00 – Radiation Leak Rumors: Truth or Fiction? Claims of US and Egyptian aircraft, evacuations, and social media chaos. 08:00 – Fallout Risks & Ceasefire: What Happens If It's True? IAEA denial, government clarifications, and what nuclear escalation could mean.