ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

The competition in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 is getting intense with each passing game. In Game 34, FC Goa (FCG) was up against Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. It turned out to be an aggressive 1-1 draw. Catch the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 11 efforts in total. However, HFC was more attacking in approach, while Goan goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh pulled off three brilliant saves, along with some blocks by the defenders. Nonetheless, it was all square and goalless at the half-time break. The action began in the second half.

After an attack that HFC keeper Laxmikant Kattimani saved, Joel Chianese fired in the opener for HFC in the 54th minute, thanks to Nikhil Poojary's cross assist. A couple of more attempts were made thereon, including a save by Dheeraj and a shot off Goa's Devendra Murgaokar hitting the post. However, Airam Cabrera levelled it in a solo effort in the 61st.

The remaining match saw 15 efforts being made, including a save each. None of the shots could find the net despite some promising steps, as both shared a point each at the full-time whistle. While HFC has risen to second, Goa stays seventh.