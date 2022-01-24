ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

It turned out to be an intense battle between FC Goa (FCG) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Sunday. Both teams settled for a hard-fought 1-1 draw. However, Goa manager Derrick Pereira was not impressed by his side's finishing abilities.

After the match, Pereira reckoned that the recent COVID outbreaks had unsettled both sides and the draw was a fair result. He also rued lack of Brandon Fernandes and was hopeful of things turning in Goa's favour once he is fit to start. Overall, he lauded BFC for putting pressure on the Goans throughout.

"The first 15 minutes were tough for us. I mean, they put us under a lot of pressure. But then, we got back, and I think we controlled the game for some part of the match, we controlled then we created some chances. But yeah, I think we can do much better. But, considering that, I mean, the result? Yes, I think it 1-1 draw is fair," Pereira said during the post-match press conference. You can watch it entirely above.