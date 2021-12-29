ISL 2021-22: "ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship" - Juan Ferrando

Game 44 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) up against FC Goa (FCG) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Wednesday. It would be ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando's first game against his former side. Meanwhile, he has clarified that his side wants to win everything up for grabs.

Ferrando said that he is emotional, preparing to take on Goa. However, he has already focused on ATKMB and its bid to win the ISL and the ISL League Winners' Shield. He further noted that the club's challenge is to win and make it to the playoffs right now, and it all starts with the day to day training.

"I think the [squad] level is high. But now, I think it's necessary to talk with the players that football is not only about the quality. It's required to work as a team. It's essential to improve day by day. And, it's necessary to prepare the plans and all the players to trust in the program," he said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.