ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

It is set to be a thrilling clash. Former champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) face each other in Game 45 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Thursday. BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has spoken about his side ahead of the clash.

Pezzaiuoli recalled some of the last games BFC played and displayed great spirit within its gameplay. He applauded that spirit and reflected that it is how BFC wants to play its football game. However, he maintained that the team still needs to find its proper balance and get into the scoring sheet to attain the three points in this tie.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44) - Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

"We need to be better with the ball than we did in the last eight games. We’re also strong in set-pieces that makes us extremely dangerous. The clean sheet was particularly important in the last game because it gives us a bit of confidence. We have to be patient through the 90 minutes and press the lines, but we want to have the ball as soon as possible. We’re not waiting for the opponent to decide what we want to do; we want to decide for ourselves," Pezzaiuoli said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.