ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

Game 79 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League saw former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) settle for an unconvincing draw against SC East Bengal (SCEB). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, CFC squandered a two-goal lead to draw the match 2-2 while staying in contention for the top four. In the meantime, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic has asked his side to keep trying its best.

After the match, Bandovic reckoned that CFC needs a positive mindset heading into the game, trying its best for a win. While he hailed his side for being excellent in the opening half, he was not impressed in the second one. He rued the boys losing the ball at all times, along with some compelled changes, making things difficult for CFC.

"We need to bring confidence to the team. We need to use this first half to play very well with the two goals. But, football is like this, and we need to keep trying and keep our mentality positive and try to win the next game. Of course, it's excruciating when you lose a game like this, and this shouldn't have happened," said Bandovic while speaking during the post-match presser. You can watch it above.