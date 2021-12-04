  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Dec 4, 2021, 4:31 PM IST

    Game 18 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will see former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) take on defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. It is expected to be a heavy win for MCFC, as it is currently in excellent form, which was evident in its last game against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), winning 5-1.

    BFC has played three games, winning, losing, and drawing a game each. While it would be a strenuous task for BFC, head coach Marco Pezzauioli expects his boys to exploit the side’s weakness, besides asserting his boys must not make the mistakes in their half. Also, BFC will look to improve its record over MCFC, staying winless in the last three seasons.

    “On analysing the last game, we need to find a faster solution to the opponent’s goal. You have to be organised when winning the ball to create chances and score goals against an organised team like Kerala, who close in just behind the halfway line. And, that is what we were missing,” he said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.

