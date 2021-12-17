ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

It has been a below-par performance from ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) of late. It settled for a hard-fought 3-3 draw against former champion Bengaluru FC (CFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Thursday. As it extends its winless streak to four matches, head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is not happy.

After the match, Habas reckoned that the draw happens to be a decent result, as none of the teams was strong enough to see it past. However, he was concerned for ATKMB, as he feels his side is in a sorry state. He also feared that the team might have lost its identity while it needs to buckle up to stand a chance to be in the playoffs.

“We had to play against Bengaluru FC, not against Sunil. It’s never the same. Last season was last season. This season we have different players. The opposition has changed. We have to improve this season and forget the last,” he said during the post-match press conference that you can watch above.