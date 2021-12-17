  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Dec 17, 2021, 12:19 PM IST

    There was no respite for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). It continued its winless streak to four games, registering a hard-fought 3-3 draw against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Thursday. As ATKMB is left pondering, you can catch all the highlights above.

    The first half saw six initial attacks before Subhasish Bose put ATKMB ahead in the 12th minute through a header, thanks to Hugo Boumous's cross assist. After a couple of more attempts, Cleiton Silva equalised through a penalty in the 17th after Liston Colaco committed a foul inside the box. With BFC producing another effort, Danish Bhat put BFC in the lead in the 25th following a cross-assist from Silva.

    Three more attacks ensued, with Boumous equalising in the 37th  following Roy Krishna's assist. Three more attempts were made, but to no avail, as the deadlock stayed in place at half-time. The second half was competitive, with a couple of initial attacks, followed by Krishna's strike to hand ATKMB the lead again in the 57th through a penalty after Prince Ibara conceded the foul.

    With five more efforts coming in, in the 71st, Ibara made up for his conceded penalty and score to allow BFC to equalise again, as Roshan Singh assisted him from the corner. Seven more attacks came in, but to no avail, as the two deservingly shared a point each. While ATKMB slips to sixth, BFC stays at ninth.

