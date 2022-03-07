ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Jamshedpur FC in Game 110 of 2021-22 ISL. Juan Ferrando has declared that ATKMB possesses all the respect for JFC.

Game 110 will be the ultimate thriller as third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) faces table-topper Jamshedpur FC (JFC). On Monday, the match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) and will be the decider for the League Winner's Shield, as ATKMB needs to win by a margin of eight goals. Meanwhile, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has clarified that his side will respect JFC heading into the match.

Ahead of the game, Ferrando expressed that ATKMB's match against JFC would be of the utmost challenge. He feels that his boys should control the game every minute, which won't be an easy task. He also remembered three previous instances where he was in a similar situation, with his team needing to win by a certain margin to attain the desired result.

"A lot of time I was in this kind of situation, you know, but every game, every competition is different. I think it's necessary to learn a lot, and then, in the end, experience is important. Still, the most important is to make a good plan and try to help the players every minute," Ferrando reflected during the pre-match press conference.