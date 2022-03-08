Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Jamshedpur FC pipped ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in Game 110 of ISL 2021-22. JFC has finished atop the table, clinching the League Winners Shield. Watch the match highlights here.

    Mar 8, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    Game 110 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a competitive match between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). Eventually, JFC managed to narrow past with a 1-0 win, thus finishing atop the table and winning the League Winners Shield. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    There were 12 attacks in the opening half, with three saves being produced, while a couple came from ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. However, none of the shots was promising enough o find the back of the net, as it was goalless at half-time. The second half saw a couple of initial attempts from JFC, with another save from Amrinder.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 109) - GOA AND KERALA DRAW IT OUT IN 8-GOAL THRILLER

    However, Ritwik Das scored the eventual winner for JFC in the 56th in a solo effort. ATKMB upped its ante and produced numerous scoring chances, while a total of ten attacks were registered thereon. However, it failed to find the net, as the JFC defence did substantial work, along with a couple of saves from JFC keeper Rehenesh TP, walking away with the three points, sealing its top spot and clinching the Shield.

