Kerala Crops Aboard Axiom-4: Sowing the Seeds of Space Farming's Future?

Kerala’s crops are reaching for the stars—literally! For the first time ever, six traditional crop varieties from Kerala have been launched into space aboard Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS). In this video, we explore why India is sending seeds like Jyothi rice, Vellayani Vijay tomatoes, and brinjal into orbit, and how this groundbreaking research could transform the future of farming on Earth. Join us as we decode: - The six Kerala crops now aboard the ISS - How microgravity affects seed growth and mutation - India’s plant experiments in space with fenugreek (methi) and moong dal - What payload specialist Shubhanshu Shukla is doing in space - How Ax-4 is paving the way for future farming on the Moon and Mars - The broader science experiments onboard Axiom-4, from brain organoids to material testing With climate change threatening global food security, could space agriculture be the solution?