    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Dec 22, 2021, 4:11 PM IST

    It will be another thrilling match on the cards. In Game 38 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will be up against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday. KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic focused on defensive strategies ahead of the match.

    Speaking before the game, Vukomanovic realised that the teams conceding the least goals had won the most. As for the match, he was sure that it would be competitive, considering that both sides have known and played each other for long enough. He also asserted that a few new things would be tried out in this tie.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): ATK Mohun Bagan struggles past NorthEast United 3-2

    "We are happy to have some of our players who can play in various positions, you know, in the front as a striker, as a deep striker, as a number ten position, or even as a winger. For me, as a coach, this is a luxurious problem which I can mix and match to find the right combination," he said during KBFC's pre-match press conference. You can watch it above.

