Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Samajwadi Party for Opposing State Welfare Initiatives | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 18, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

In the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says '...This is the problem with you people, you (Samajwadi Party) will oppose every good work which is in the interest of the state. This type of opposition should be condemned...These people will teach their children in English medium schools but if the govt wants to give facilities to other's children, they will make them study Urdu, they want them to become Maulvis...'

Recent Videos

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

India and Qatar Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Boost Trade, Investment, and Energy

India and Qatar Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Boost Trade, Investment, and Energy

'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable

'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable

Caught on Cam: Shoplifter TACKLED Off E-Scooter in Dramatic Police FOOTAGE! | Asianet Newsable

Caught on Cam: Shoplifter TACKLED Off E-Scooter in Dramatic Police FOOTAGE! | Asianet Newsable

'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable

'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!
Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Vijay Deverakonda's Soulful Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Mother
Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's Soulful Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Mother

Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff REUNITE After FIVE Years of War!
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff REUNITE After FIVE Years of War!

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS
Entertainment

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!
Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Trump arrives for Daytona 500 in Air Force One, Fans Cheer | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Trump arrives for Daytona 500 in Air Force One, Fans Cheer | Asianet Newsable

Nita Ambani on Cricket's Inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics | Harvard University
Entertainment

Nita Ambani on Cricket's Inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics | Harvard University

Must See

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!
Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

India and Qatar Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Boost Trade, Investment, and Energy
India News

India and Qatar Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Boost Trade, Investment, and Energy

'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable
India News

'This is Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee Slams Maha Kumbh 2025 Planning | Asianet Newsable