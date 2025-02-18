Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Samajwadi Party for Opposing State Welfare Initiatives | Asianet Newsable

In the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says '...This is the problem with you people, you (Samajwadi Party) will oppose every good work which is in the interest of the state. This type of opposition should be condemned...These people will teach their children in English medium schools but if the govt wants to give facilities to other's children, they will make them study Urdu, they want them to become Maulvis...'