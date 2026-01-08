MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Voter Roll Deletions, BJP, EC Amid 2.89 Crore Names Dropped

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 08 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong concerns over the draft electoral roll published in Uttar Pradesh, where 2.89 crore voters have been removed after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Yadav criticised the process and urged vigilance, sparking fresh political fire over credibility and manipulation allegations ahead of upcoming polls while BJP and other parties respond with voter outreach drives.

