Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Voter Roll Deletions, BJP, EC Amid 2.89 Crore Names Dropped

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong concerns over the draft electoral roll published in Uttar Pradesh, where 2.89 crore voters have been removed after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Yadav criticised the process and urged vigilance, sparking fresh political fire over credibility and manipulation allegations ahead of upcoming polls while BJP and other parties respond with voter outreach drives.

