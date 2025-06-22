US' Stern Warning to Iran, China & Russia: Defence Expert Praful Bakshi on Trump's Strikes
Reacting to the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites, Defence Expert Praful Bakshi said, 'Iran now knows America is serious. Like Iraq, even if the prey isn’t guilty, the hunter strikes. Trump will keep doing this. It’s a message not just to Iran, but to China and Russia too.'
