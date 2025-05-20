UP CM Yogi Launches Rs 724 Cr Projects in Kasganj | Asianet Newsable
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹724 crores in Kasganj district. The initiatives aim to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and public services. CM Yogi emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive development and transforming smaller districts into growth hubs.
