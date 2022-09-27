Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    The occupants of the Mercedes Benz were unharmed, but the car suffered some damage. However, it was the tractor that bore the brunt of the accident, as it disintegrated into two pieces.

    Sep 27, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    In a bizarre accident on the Chandragiri bypass road near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, a tractor broke into two parts after a head-on collision with a Mercedes car. One person, who was injured in the incident, was shifted to the nearest hospital. The accident happened when the driver of the Mercedes Benz rammed into the tractor, coming from the wrong side of the bypass, at high speed. The occupants of the Mercedes Benz were unharmed, but the car suffered some damage. However, it was the tractor that bore the brunt of the crash, as it disintegrated into two pieces. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

