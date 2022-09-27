Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

The occupants of the Mercedes Benz were unharmed, but the car suffered some damage. However, it was the tractor that bore the brunt of the accident, as it disintegrated into two pieces.

In a bizarre accident on the Chandragiri bypass road near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, a tractor broke into two parts after a head-on collision with a Mercedes car. One person, who was injured in the incident, was shifted to the nearest hospital. The accident happened when the driver of the Mercedes Benz rammed into the tractor, coming from the wrong side of the bypass, at high speed. The occupants of the Mercedes Benz were unharmed, but the car suffered some damage. However, it was the tractor that bore the brunt of the crash, as it disintegrated into two pieces. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: NASA's DART spaceship successfully strikes asteroid in first planetary defence test

Also Read: IIT-Guwahati scientists develop chemo strategy that reduces side effects for cancer patients

Also Read: Durga Puja Special: Where and when you can enjoy 'Sharodiya Utsav'; know its special menu