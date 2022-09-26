Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT-Guwahati scientists develop chemo strategy that reduces side effects for cancer patients

    According to the report, cancer deaths are thought to be caused by chemotherapy side effects as by the disease itself. "Worldwide research is being conducted to overcome the disadvantages of chemotherapeutic drugs' secondary toxicity. Target-specific drug delivery and on-demand delivery of appropriate drug doses to cancerous cells and tissues are among the strategies being investigated," according to the statement.

    IIT-Guwahati scientists develop chemo strategy that reduces side effects for cancer patients - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have developed a new strategy for delivering chemotherapeutic drugs directly to a cancer patient's infected cells, significantly reducing side effects.

    Professor Debasis Manna of the Department of Chemistry explained that the researchers had two requirements in the development of chemotherapy drugs, they had to be targeted at cancer cells, and they had to be released by an external trigger whenever it was needed.

    "The problem with existing chemotherapeutic drugs is that they kill healthy cells as well as cancerous cells, resulting in a slew of undesirable side effects," IIT-Guwahati said in a statement on Monday.

    According to the report, cancer deaths are thought to be caused as much by chemotherapy side effects as by the disease itself.

    "Worldwide research is being conducted to overcome the disadvantages of secondary toxicity of chemotherapeutic drugs. Some of the strategies being investigated include target-specific drug delivery and on-demand delivery of appropriate drug doses to cancerous cells and tissues," it stated.

    According to the statement, the molecules developed by the IIT-Guwahati researchers self-assemble as capsules to hold the drug, which then attaches only to cancer cells.

    "The shell breaks when exposed to infrared light, releasing the encapsulated medicine into the cancerous cell. The IIT-G scientists are correct in believing that their approach will enable the development of drug carriers for chemotherapy with increased efficacy and minimal side effects," it was added.

    Manna co-authored the research papers with his research scholars Subhasis Dey, Anjali Patel, and Biswa Mohan Prusty, among others.

    Anti-cancer activities were carried out in collaboration with IIT-Guwahati professors Siddhartha Sankar Ghosh and Plaboni Sen, as well as Calcutta University professors Arindam Bhattacharyya and Soumya Chatterjee.

    "The findings of this study have been published in prestigious journals of The Royal Society of Chemistry, including 'Chemical Communications' and 'Organic and Biomolecular Chemistry," according to the statement.

    According to the premier technical institute, the societal implications of this work cannot be overstated, given that the number of cancer patients in India is expected to reach 30 million by 2025.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: AIIMS doctor fired for taking money for surgery; Center seeks report

    Also Read: IIT Bombay canteen worker record female students in hostel washroom, arrested

    Also Read: IIT-Bombay students threaten to go on hunger strike from August 6 over fee hike

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan crisis Pull Ashok Gehlot out of party president race Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi gcw

    Rajasthan crisis: Pull Gehlot out of party president race, Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards AJR

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail AJR

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes sanitation worker, his family for lunch from Ahmedabad AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes sanitation worker, his family for lunch from Ahmedabad

    Bengaluru Traffic restrictions for three days as President Murmu visits city; know routes to avoid - adt

    Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions for three days as President Murmu visits city; know routes to avoid

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Nations League, England vs Germany: Fans miffed with Southgate for axing Fikayo Tomori keen to see Ivan Toney debut snt

    UEFA Nations League, England vs Germany: Fans miffed with Southgate for axing Tomori; keen to see Toney debut

    Rajasthan crisis Pull Ashok Gehlot out of party president race Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi gcw

    Rajasthan crisis: Pull Gehlot out of party president race, Congress High Command urges Sonia Gandhi

    Instagram stories may now go up to 60 seconds in a single clip gcw

    Instagram stories may now go up to 60 seconds in a single clip

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards AJR

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi leaves for Japan today; bilateral meet with PM Kishida on cards

    Navratri 2022: Glow face pack to brightening scrub- here are a few festive season beauty tips RBA

    Navratri 2022: Glow face pack to brightening scrub- here are a few festive season beauty tips

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon