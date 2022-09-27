Durga Puja Special: Where and when you can enjoy 'Sharodiya Utsav'; know its special menu

Durga Puja 2022: This festive, 'Sharodiya Utsav's menu will be only available across Kolkata, Siliguri, and Durgapur outlets. Read to know more

The debut of the Durga Pooja Special Menu was announced by Barbeque Nation. This special menu is offered from October 2 to October 5. Barbeque Nation is pleased to greet visitors with a variety of mouthwatering foods that are hand-selected by seasoned chefs and authentic in every way.



On Ashtami Day, guests may enjoy Luchi Cholar Dal at the live counter. This holiday cuisine is offered at Kolkata, Siliguri, and Durgapur locations

.

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. Apart from the wide range of delicacies, Barbeque Nation offers over 11 exotic traditional dishes in the vegetarian and non-vegetarian spread.





Guests can indulge in some of the authentic dishes like Chingi Malai Curry, Sorse Bhapa Ilish, while vegetarians can indulge in Phool Gobi Tarkari, Gheet Bhaat, Sukto, Dhokar Dalna, Aloo Jhinga Posto, Choto Aloo Dum, Veg Pulao and much more. The dessert section comprises Mishti Doi and Rasogolla.

On the occasion, Mr Subhrajit Saha, Asst. Regional Manager, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said, “Our guests look forward to new reasons to visit our restaurants. We are glad to offer this festive special menu. We look forward to invoking the feeling of togetherness among guests and we are quite confident our guests will enjoy an array of delicacies along with their loved ones.”