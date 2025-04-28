Congress SLAMS Shashi Tharoor: 'Advocate of BJP?' After Pahalgam Remarks

Congress leader Udit Raj launched a sharp attack on Shashi Tharoor after his patriotic remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack. Raj questioned Tharoor’s political allegiance, asking whether he was 'in the Congress or the BJP' and accused him of trying to become a 'super-BJP man.' The comments have triggered fresh tensions within Congress, as internal divisions deepen amid a charged national atmosphere following the Pahalgam tragedy.