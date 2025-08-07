Shashi Tharoor SLAMS Trump’s 25% Tariff on Russian Oil Trade
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hit out at US President Donald Trump over the imposition of an additional 25% tariff on India’s purchase of Russian oil. He warned of adverse effects on the $90 billion Indo-US trade, demanding India retaliate with equal tariffs on American exports if the US continues to disregard mutual interests.
Related Video
Entertainment
03:05
Now Playing
01:34
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing