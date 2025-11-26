UP News | Mainpuri Tragedy: Class 6 Student Claimed By Speeding Dumper, Sister Critically Injured

UP News
A Class 6 student lost her life after being hit by a speeding dumper in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, while her elder sister sustained critical injuries. The injured girl was rushed to the district hospital. Eyewitnesses and medical officials detailed the shocking sequence, raising concerns over road safety and reckless heavy-vehicle movement in the area.
