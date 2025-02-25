Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 25, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

In the Rajasthan Assembly, Speaker Vasudev Devnani grew emotional while addressing the disruptions caused by opposition protests. The uproar was sparked by allegations of phone tapping, with opposition leaders demanding a response from the Chief Minister. Devnani urged for parliamentary decorum, calling the impasse 'painful' and an affront to the assembly's legacy. Despite efforts to mediate, protests continued, leading to adjournments and halting legislative work. The Speaker emphasized the need for meaningful discussions over chaos.

Recent Videos

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Video Top Stories

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!
Entertainment

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!
Entertainment

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!
Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable

Must See

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!
India News

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable
India News

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable
India News

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable