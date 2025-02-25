Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

In the Rajasthan Assembly, Speaker Vasudev Devnani grew emotional while addressing the disruptions caused by opposition protests. The uproar was sparked by allegations of phone tapping, with opposition leaders demanding a response from the Chief Minister. Devnani urged for parliamentary decorum, calling the impasse 'painful' and an affront to the assembly's legacy. Despite efforts to mediate, protests continued, leading to adjournments and halting legislative work. The Speaker emphasized the need for meaningful discussions over chaos.