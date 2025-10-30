Legacy Issues? BJP's Tuhin Sinha on Health Infra, Corruption | Bihar Elections 2025

Legacy Issues? BJP's Tuhin Sinha on Health Infra, Corruption
BJP’s Tuhin Sinha says that Bihar has a lot of legacy issues, including weak health infrastructure. In this Exclusive conversation, he acknowledges progress but admits that much more needs to be done to transform Bihar’s development model. Watch the full discussion. Watch full interview: https://youtu.be/pZVS1MytWsw?si=A-LXQaxSyf1UJllQ
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
04:09
Now Playing
20:24
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing