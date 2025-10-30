Legacy Issues? BJP's Tuhin Sinha on Health Infra, Corruption | Bihar Elections 2025

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Legacy Issues? BJP's Tuhin Sinha on Health Infra, Corruption

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 30 2025, 08:02 PM IST
BJP’s Tuhin Sinha says that Bihar has a lot of legacy issues, including weak health infrastructure. In this Exclusive conversation, he acknowledges progress but admits that much more needs to be done to transform Bihar’s development model. Watch the full discussion. Watch full interview: https://youtu.be/pZVS1MytWsw?si=A-LXQaxSyf1UJllQ

