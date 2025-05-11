Kapil Sibal Slams Govt Secrecy, Demands PM Modi Attend All-Party Meet | Asianet Newsable
Kapil Sibal questioned the lack of transparency over the India-Pakistan understanding, citing Donald Trump's post. He demanded a special Parliament session and an all-party meeting, insisting PM Modi must attend. Sibal said no opposition party should join unless assured of the PM’s presence, adding, 'If Manmohan Singh were PM, he would’ve been there.'
