MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Shibu Soren, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Dies at 81

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 04 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Share this Video

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died at the age of 81 on August 04. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of his father on platform ‘X’. Shibu Soren JMM’s 'founder patron', was admitted to the hospital at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He was on the life support system for the last one month and was declared dead at 8:56 am on Aug 04. Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke, a month and a half back.

Related Video

Baba Ramdev Reacts to Jitendra Awhad's Statement on 'Sanatan Dharma Ruined India' Remark
Now Playing
Baba Ramdev Reacts to Jitendra Awhad's Statement on 'Sanatan Dharma Ruined India' Remark
Farooq Abdullah Remembers Shibu Soren as a Great Leader of Jharkhand
Now Playing
Farooq Abdullah Remembers Shibu Soren as a Great Leader of Jharkhand
SIR Ruckus in Lok Sabha Continues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Warns Opposition
Now Playing
SIR Ruckus in Lok Sabha Continues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Warns Opposition
Shibu Soren, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Dies at 81
Now Playing
Shibu Soren, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Dies at 81
Top Moments When PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi Mentioned Nehru in Sansad Debate
Now Playing
Top Moments When PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi Mentioned Nehru in Sansad Debate
Shashi Tharoor Misses Virat Kohli in India vs England Test, Wants Him to Comeback
Now Playing
Shashi Tharoor Misses Virat Kohli in India vs England Test, Wants Him to Comeback
Odisha Girl Set On Fire Lost Her Life In Delhi’s AIIMS
Now Playing
Odisha Girl Set On Fire Lost Her Life In Delhi’s AIIMS
Lt Col Purohit Offers Prayers At Pune Temple After Acquittal
Now Playing
Lt Col Purohit Offers Prayers At Pune Temple After Acquittal
Delhi: Man Convicted In Child Kidnapping Case Nabbed After 26 Years
Now Playing
Delhi: Man Convicted In Child Kidnapping Case Nabbed After 26 Years
Op Akhal Enters Day Three, One Terrorist Neutralised In Kulgam
Now Playing
Op Akhal Enters Day Three, One Terrorist Neutralised In Kulgam

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Launch Highlights | Mohanlal's Charisma, 19 Contestants Enter House
03:13
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Launch Highlights | Mohanlal's Charisma, 19 Contestants Enter House
Shanavas Shanu’s Surprise Entry in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7!
03:18
Now Playing
Shanavas Shanu’s Surprise Entry in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Is Binny Sebastian & Why Everyone’s Talking!
02:36
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Is Binny Sebastian & Why Everyone’s Talking!
Kartik Aaryan in Trouble: FWICE Issues Notice Over Pakistan-Linked US Event!
09:16
Now Playing
Kartik Aaryan in Trouble: FWICE Issues Notice Over Pakistan-Linked US Event!

News

Baba Ramdev Reacts to Jitendra Awhad's Statement on 'Sanatan Dharma Ruined India' Remark
01:14
Now Playing
Baba Ramdev Reacts to Jitendra Awhad's Statement on 'Sanatan Dharma Ruined India' Remark
Farooq Abdullah Remembers Shibu Soren as a Great Leader of Jharkhand
03:00
Now Playing
Farooq Abdullah Remembers Shibu Soren as a Great Leader of Jharkhand
SIR Ruckus in Lok Sabha Continues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Warns Opposition
03:48
Now Playing
SIR Ruckus in Lok Sabha Continues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Warns Opposition

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?