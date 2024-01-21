Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Umashankar Dixit, a priest in San Francisco for 30 years, handed over 1kg gold to Ayodhya Ram Mandir, collected from devotees. Born in Karnataka, Dixit studied in Bengaluru and served as a priest in Delhi, Jaalpur, and Badri before moving to the USA. He highlights his service and temple construction, mentioning the USA as "Rama Rajya" during Bill Clinton's presidency.

    Asianet News editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar interviews priest Umashankar Dixit from the USA. He has delivered 1Kg Gold to Ayodhya Ram Mandir, collected from the devotees of San Francisco, USA. Speaking with the Asianet News Network, Umashankar Dixit says he has been serving as a priest in San Fransisco over the past 30 years. He was born and brought up in Karnataka's Kolar, in a small village. 

    He studied SSLC in Bengaluru, later studied Vedabhyasa and passed Sanskrit language from Mysuru. He then served as a priest in Delhi, Jaalpur and Badri. While he was with Sri Sri Ravishankar Guruji, he got an opportunity to serve as a priest in America, through Dr Sudheendra Vitthal and Jagadish Vitthal. They both helped for the construction of a  temple in San Fransisco, where Umashankar Dixit served as a priest for 12 years. Later when Bill Clinton became USA president in 1993, Umashankar says the whole of the USA became Rama Rajya.  (Lord Ram's state). 

