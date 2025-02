Rajpal Yadav SLAMS Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina for 'vulgarity' and 'disrespect' in their comedy! The veteran actor expresses his SHAME and DISGUST over a controversial comment made on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent.' Yadav strongly condemns the content, emphasizing the importance of respecting parents, society, and Indian culture. He feels that this content is created for cheap popularity and is ruining the youth.