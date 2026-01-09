MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
‘Justice for Harish’: Protest at Saket Court After Staffer’s Attempt to Take His Life

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 09 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Tension gripped Delhi’s Saket court complex after a court staff member allegedly attempted take hus life by jumping from a building. Colleagues and lawyers staged a protest demanding justice. A suicide note reportedly cited extreme work pressure, prompting calls for accountability and urgent reforms within the court system.

