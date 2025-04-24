Wife Faints as Pahalgam Victim Prashant Satapathy Mortal Remains Arrive in Odisha | Asianet Newsable
The mortal remains of Prashant Satapathy, who was killed in terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived at Bhubaneswar airport. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, BJP State president Manmohan Samal and BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sulota Deo and other BJD leaders, OPCC president Bhakata Charan Das pay last respect to Satapathy at the airport.
