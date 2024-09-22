Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

This year's festival, held at the Sri Aurobindo Society, is themed "Bharat in the New Age," drawing inspiration from Sri Aurobindo's concept of "Bharat Shakti." The discussions have spanned critical topics such as defense, security, spirituality, and science, all through the lens of India's cultural and historical framework.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Deep Halder, renowned journalist and author, on Sunday (September 22) took part in a captivating discussion at the ongoing seventh edition of the Pondy Lit Fest in Puducherry. The conversation, moderated by Alo Pal, Director of the festival, covered a range of subjects, offering keen insights into India's evolving socio-political and cultural landscape.

This year's festival, held at the Sri Aurobindo Society, is themed "Bharat in the New Age," drawing inspiration from Sri Aurobindo's concept of "Bharat Shakti." The discussions have spanned critical topics such as defense, security, spirituality, and science, all through the lens of India's cultural and historical framework.