    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Top Indian gamers participated in a special conversation with the Prime Minister, discussing gaming culture, youth aspirations, and more. The Prime Minister also tried his hand at various games during the interaction.

    In an unprecedented event, prominent Indian gamers engaged in a special conversation covering gaming culture, youth aspirations, and more, alongside the Prime Minister. During the discussion, the Prime Minister also ventured into gaming, trying his hand at various games. The full video of this unique interaction is set to be released on April 13 at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for the revealing insights and memorable moments from the event.

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'