PM Modi Celebrates Aryabhata’s Legacy | Recalls PSLV-C23 Launch & Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

| Updated : Apr 27 2025, 03:00 PM
In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi celebrated 50 years of Aryabhata’s launch, recalling India’s major space milestones. He mentioned the success of PSLV-C23 in 2014 and how Chandrayaan-2, despite not achieving its expected results, became a stepping stone. India's scientists showed resilience, later achieving success with Chandrayaan-3. Modi hailed ISRO’s spirit and India's growing space power.

