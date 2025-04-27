PM Modi Celebrates Aryabhata’s Legacy | Recalls PSLV-C23 Launch & Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi celebrated 50 years of Aryabhata’s launch, recalling India’s major space milestones. He mentioned the success of PSLV-C23 in 2014 and how Chandrayaan-2, despite not achieving its expected results, became a stepping stone. India's scientists showed resilience, later achieving success with Chandrayaan-3. Modi hailed ISRO’s spirit and India's growing space power.