Pawan Kalyan Stresses Internal Security | Calls for Vigilance in Andhra | Asianet Newsable
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan raised concerns over internal security, urging state governments to stay vigilant amid rising external threats. Speaking in Vijayawada, he emphasized the need for active participation by states like Andhra in supporting national efforts to safeguard borders and maintain domestic stability.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
04:40
Now Playing
01:27
Now Playing
Sports
05:17
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing