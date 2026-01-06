MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Pathankot Teen Arrested For Sharing Security Info With Pakistan Terror Agencies

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 06 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Share this Video

In Pathankot, Punjab, police arrested 15-year-old Sanjeev Kumar for allegedly supplying sensitive information to ISI and Pakistani military-linked terror outfits. The teen, reportedly manipulated via social media over personal trauma, had been in contact with Pakistani gangsters and shared videos of strategic locations for nearly a year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Pathankot Teen Arrested For Sharing Security Info With Pakistan Terror Agencies
Now Playing
Pathankot Teen Arrested For Sharing Security Info With Pakistan Terror Agencies
World’s Giant Shivling Reaches Gopalganj, Devotees Gather For Darshan
Now Playing
World’s Giant Shivling Reaches Gopalganj, Devotees Gather For Darshan
Ujjain, Bulldozer Action: Demolition Drive Near Mahakal Chowk
Now Playing
Ujjain, Bulldozer Action: Demolition Drive Near Mahakal Chowk
Magh Mela 2026: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam
Now Playing
Magh Mela 2026: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam
Delhi Cold Wave Forces Homeless into Rain Baseras | WATCH
Now Playing
Delhi Cold Wave Forces Homeless into Rain Baseras | WATCH
'Mohan Bhagwat & BJP Should Define Love Jihad' Owaisi Hits Back at RSS Chief
Now Playing
'Mohan Bhagwat & BJP Should Define Love Jihad' Owaisi Hits Back at RSS Chief
Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted in Sambhal’s Salempur
Now Playing
Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted in Sambhal’s Salempur
Jay Shah Flags Off Run for Girl Child Half Marathon 2.0 in Surat
Now Playing
Jay Shah Flags Off Run for Girl Child Half Marathon 2.0 in Surat
Half Marathon 2.0 | Jay Shah Flags Off Run for Girl Child in Surat
Now Playing
Half Marathon 2.0 | Jay Shah Flags Off Run for Girl Child in Surat
Vande Bharat Sleeper: Middle & Low-Income Families’ Next-Gen Ride
Now Playing
Vande Bharat Sleeper: Middle & Low-Income Families’ Next-Gen Ride

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special
03:52
Now Playing
Deepika Padukone's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special
‘Border 2’ Cast Lands in Jaisalmer | Sonu Nigam Calls it Emotional
01:10
Now Playing
‘Border 2’ Cast Lands in Jaisalmer | Sonu Nigam Calls it Emotional
Salman Khan Serves Bhel Puri to Riteish Deshmukh, Fun Video Goes Viral
02:02
Now Playing
Salman Khan Serves Bhel Puri to Riteish Deshmukh, Fun Video Goes Viral
Top 20 Punjabi Songs of 2025 | The Year’s Biggest Hits Countdown 🎶
06:20
Now Playing
Top 20 Punjabi Songs of 2025 | The Year’s Biggest Hits Countdown 🎶

News

Venezuelans Celebrate Maduro’s Capture in Peru and Barcelona
04:12
Now Playing
Venezuelans Celebrate Maduro’s Capture in Peru and Barcelona
A Year On, Los Angeles Fire Survivors Struggle to Rebuild
03:31
Now Playing
A Year On, Los Angeles Fire Survivors Struggle to Rebuild
Pathankot Teen Arrested For Sharing Security Info With Pakistan Terror Agencies
07:24
Now Playing
Pathankot Teen Arrested For Sharing Security Info With Pakistan Terror Agencies

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?