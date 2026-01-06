Pathankot Teen Arrested For Sharing Security Info With Pakistan Terror Agencies
In Pathankot, Punjab, police arrested 15-year-old Sanjeev Kumar for allegedly supplying sensitive information to ISI and Pakistani military-linked terror outfits. The teen, reportedly manipulated via social media over personal trauma, had been in contact with Pakistani gangsters and shared videos of strategic locations for nearly a year.
